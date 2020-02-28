02.03.2020
Bashkir State Medical University and Dean’s Office for International Students hold the team “BSMU-Press Team” aiming at providing information to students in hassle free manner and the team has been doing so since then.

BSMU-Press Team is one of the leading and top media team in the Bashkir State Medical University started from a few followers to 2000+ followers on all leading social medias.

BSMU-Press Team owns their skilled members

MEGANATHAN SUMESHRAJ - Head of BSMU-Press Team

ASHIK SHAMSUDEEN - Vice Head of BSMU-Press Team

The BSMU-Press Team launched its own YouTube channel, where they upload content regarding all the events, interviews, information about upcoming events, pre and post event coverage, university competitions, information for new students about university and how to live in Russia, Mister and Miss BSMU, Spring festival, interactive sessions with teachers and many more.

